Bagheri: Palestinians must participate in a “fair referendum” and make a decision

According to Shafaqna, ISNA wrote: today afternoon (Saturday) Ali Bagheri told reporters on the sidelines of Tehran International Conference on Palestine that one of the priorities of Iran with regard to Palestine is that the Palestinians are the decision-makers.

He said: if other governments want to decide about Palestine, it does not have any justification. Palestinians do not need guardian. As democracy is desirable for the people of European countries, there must be democracy for Palestinians too. The choice of Palestinians is the only option for the future of Palestine.

Political Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs added: the people faced different plans of some countries especially Americans for 75 years. Americans do not want to accept that Palestinians have the right to choose. They want to impose the choice on the Palestinians which is in the framework of their benefits and thought they can deceive the people of the world.

Bagheri pointed out: the fact that showed itself in the Al-Aqsa storm operation was that Palestinians may tolerate the siege, but they do not want their existence to be corrupted.

He told: in our opinion, what can be a sustainable solution is that all surrender to the Palestinians and let them, as the main owners, participate in a fair referendum and make a decision.

