Mayors of Israeli settlements on Lebanon border declare their confrontation with real warfare and extensive destruction

SHAFAQNA- Pressure from residents of Israeli settlements on the Lebanon border persists, urging the Israeli government to take necessary actions for their return since leaving after Operation Storm of Al-Aqsa on October 7.

Simultaneous with the developments in southern occupied Palestine, northern regions witness intensified clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupying army, escalating significantly after Operation Storm of Al-Aqsa.

Israeli settlement mayors have repeatedly proclaimed that without ensuring peace, they won’t permit the return of residents to their homes. These settlements, facing escalating levels of destruction, demand the displacement of Hezbollah based on UN Resolution 1701 behind the Litani River.

Giora Salz, the head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, strongly criticized the Israeli government in a conversation with Channel 13, highlighting that residents of this region have been displaced for over two and a half months and have yet to return home.

Salz believes that by evacuating the settlements in the north, Israel has effectively created a buffer zone extending about 10 kilometers from Mount Hermon (occupied Syria) to Ras al-Naqoura. These areas are largely uninhabited, primarily hosting military forces.

Source: Shafaqna Persian