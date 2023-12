SHAFAQNA- IOF admitted that 13 Israeli occupation troops were killed in the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

The spokesperson for the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) announced that among the killed soldiers there were elite Commando fighters and an armored platoon commander.

The Israeli media described the death toll of its army during the past 24 hours as “the biggest tragedy since the Israeli ground incursion” into the Gaza Strip and the “most horrible events” during the war.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

