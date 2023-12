SHAFAQNA- The Chinese yuan became the fourth most active currency by value for global payments in November 2023, the latest transaction data from global financial intelligence service SWIFT showed.

According to a report this week According to the report released, the yuan was used in 4.61 of transactions, up from 3.60 in October, overtaking the Japanese yen, which fell to 3.41% from 3.91% .

Source: RT

