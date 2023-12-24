English
RT: Political solution to solve Ukraine conflict

SHAFAQNA- It is time for all countries involved in the conflict in Ukraine to look for a political solution to the crisis, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Saturday.

The head of defense, according to the ANSA news agency, emphasized that the fighting between Moscow and Kyiv is entering its third year and it is important to follow the paths that lead to a political solution. However, he emphasized, that these efforts should be accompanied by continuous military support from Ukraine.

Source: RT

