In traditional season of joy have left many Palestinian Christians – in Bethlehem and beyond – overwhelmed with helplessness, pain and fear in the face of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. Some mourn, campaign for an end to the war, try to save relatives or seek comfort in the Christmas message of hope.

Source: Al Jazeera

