SHAFAQNA- A United Nations official was killed along with more than 70 members of his family in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City, as hundreds were killed in a UN Security Council resolution on Friday that was criticized as “woefully insufficient”

56-year-old Issam Al-Mughrabi, who worked for the United Nations Development Program UNDP for three decades, was killed on Friday along with his wife and children in an Israeli airstrike.

