International Shia News Agency
Netanyahu rejected reports that US asked him not to attack Hezbollah

SHAFAQNA- Decisions on Israel’s military operations are based on its own assessments and are not influenced by other countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday after claiming he was stopped from attacking Hezbollah on the advice of US President Joe Biden.

“I have seen erroneous reports to the effect that the US prevented, and is preventing, us from operational actions in the region, this is incorrect. Israel is a sovereign state. Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations,” Netanyahu told reporters at the start of the government meeting.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com

