SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis invites Christians to think of those who suffer during Christmas born of war, referring to those in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Israel and Ukraine.

“Let us be near our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of war,” The Pope spoke after leading the Angelus prayer from St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“Let’s think of Palestine, Israel, Ukraine. Let’s also think of those who are suffering because of misery, hunger, and slavery,” he added.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com