SHAFAQNA- France, Germany and Austria are among many European countries that are stepping up security checks and protecting churches ahead of Christmas, amid concerns about the threat of terrorism.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has asked police and gendarmes to increase their presence in churches across the country “to protect the Christian faithful who will be gathering for the Christmas festivities this evening and tomorrow morning,” he said Sunday on X.

Source: CNN

