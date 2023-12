SHAFAQNA- Israeli soldiers attack hospital in northern Gaza, use bulldozers to desecrate patients’ bodies and let a military dog maul a man in a wheelchair and shot several doctors even after verifying their links to terrorism, according to allegations by staff and patients.

The allegations The charges were related to an eight day operation by the Israel Defense Forces IDF at Kamal Adwan Hospital last week, which the military said was used by Hamas as a command and control center.

Source: CNN

