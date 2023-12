SHAFAQNA- Tariq Salsa, a Palestinian sculptor who created a grotto near the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem this year, told Al Jazeera that the message behind it was a reflection of the ongoing war in Gaza.

The artist said: “There is no joy this Christmas, there are no celebrations, because our people are killed, starved, and displaced every day in the Gaza Strip.”

Source: aljazeera

