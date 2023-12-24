English
Iraqi PM ordered formation of Iraq-Turkey committee to support dinar in trade

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday ordered the formation of an Iraq-Turkey committee to organize a commercial and strategic partnership between the two countries and support imports by Iraqi traders in dinars.

A government source said in his speech to Iraqi News Agency (INA) that in view of the positive developments observed in the foreign exchange market in the interest of economic stability, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al Sudani directed the establishment of a joint committee ( Iraq-Turkey) represents markets and institutions in Iraq and Turkey economic relations between the two countries.

The source added, the Prime Minister also ordered the opening direct dialogue on the issue (equal agreement) through direct negotiations with the Turkish Exporters Union and the Central Bank of Turkey in coordination with the Central Bank of Iraq because there is a strong desire strongly from the Turkish side to pay in local currency to finance part of the four price support baskets. Food, pharmaceuticals, construction, spare parts) proposed by the Prime Minister in the policy to protect price stability in Iraq.

