English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Nature: Reaction design and drug production using a GPT-equipped robotic chemist

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Chemists have used ChatGPT to design and carry out complex chemical reactions using a robotic laboratory setup.

The system, called Coscientist, can using his robotic device to design, program and run multiple reactions in a wet lab, producing compounds such as acetaminophen and aspirin. The approach was described December 20 in the journal Nature.

“When I saw that inorganic intelligence was capable of autonomously planning, designing and executing a chemical reaction invented by humans, it was astonishing says chemist Gabe Gomez of Carnegie University-Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who led the study. “It was a ‘holy crap’ moment.”

Rapid improvements in artificial intelligence AI have led to the use of these tools spreading throughout science. But for researchers working behind a desk or those who don’t understand computer code, AI approaches aren’t as accessible – or so Gomez thought.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

SETI Institute: Possibility of communication involving non-human intelligence

parniani

Nature: Scientists are one step closer to unlocking potential of artificial DNA

parniani

Nature: Scientists identified a possible reason for extreme morning sickness

parniani

Nature: Self-copying RNA vaccine has achieved its first complete approval

parniani

Nature: What does the world’s most populous country expect from COP28?

parniani

Research: Fossil CO2 emissions at record high in 2023

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.