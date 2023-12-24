Nature: Reaction design and drug production using a GPT-equipped robotic chemist

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Chemists have used ChatGPT to design and carry out complex chemical reactions using a robotic laboratory setup.

The system, called Coscientist, can using his robotic device to design, program and run multiple reactions in a wet lab, producing compounds such as acetaminophen and aspirin. The approach was described December 20 in the journal Nature.

“When I saw that inorganic intelligence was capable of autonomously planning, designing and executing a chemical reaction invented by humans, it was astonishing says chemist Gabe Gomez of Carnegie University-Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who led the study. “It was a ‘holy crap’ moment.”

Rapid improvements in artificial intelligence AI have led to the use of these tools spreading throughout science. But for researchers working behind a desk or those who don’t understand computer code, AI approaches aren’t as accessible – or so Gomez thought.

Source: Nature

