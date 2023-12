SHAFAQNA- In Morroco’s capital city, Rabat, thousands of protesters expressed support of Palestine. They demanded the end of the war by Israel and objected about their government’s normalization of ties with the occupation. Save Gaza and free Palestine were slogans of the protesters.

Also, the participants advocated the Palestinian Resistance explicitly and accused the US government of genocide.

Source: almayadeen

