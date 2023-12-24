Protesters in Belgrade try to capture city administration building

SHAFAQNA- Supporters of the opposition coalition “Serbia against Violence” are trying to capture the city administration building. On the evening of December 18, they started a series of mass meetings near the Republican Election Commission building in the center of Belgrade.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared that opposition protests in Belgrade and aggressive speeches were ineffective. This is because power in the country changes only at elections and there will be no violent change of power.

The protesters threw eggs, tomatoes, beer cans and firecrackers at the main entrance of the Election Commission headquarters on Monday. Also, they disallowed the commission members leave after a meeting and threw trash at them.

Supporters of the opposition are raising an objection to the victory of the dominant party-led coalition in the Belgrade City Assembly elections.

