SHAFAQNA- Lead negotiator of Bishop of Rome between Moscow and Kiev told Italian media on Sunday that Pope Francis’ attempts to end the conflict in Ukraine are accelerating. No visible results have been obtained yet, while much has been made of the Vatican’s peace plan.

The Pope visited Budapest in April which ended in an astonishing announcement that Pope was working on a confidential “mission” to bring a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine. Next month, Bishop of Rome assigned Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi the responsibility of leading the initiative, but regardless of prominent trips to Moscow, Kiev, Beijing, and Washington by the cardinal, it seems that the church is not closer to its goal.

Ukraine still rules out peace talks with Russia. President Vladimir Zelensky insists that his own formula is the only viable peace formula . According to this ten-point document, Russia compensates, submit its officials to face war crimes tribunals, and restore Ukraine’s 1991 borders.

In a social media post earlier this month, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Ukraine wasted its chances of an advantageous settlement when it withdrew from peace talks last April. He added: now any possible deal will reflect [Kiev’s] capitulation. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that when we achieve our goals, there will be peace [in Ukraine].

