Trump shouldn’t be immune from prosecution– Biden

SHAFAQNA- US President Joe Biden said he can’t think of the former president who should be immune from criminal prosecution.

The US Supreme Court, one day earlier, rejected a petition by government prosecutor Jack Smith to accelerate a decision on whether Trump could be tried over a speech he delivered to his supporters prior to the riot on Capitol Hill in January 6, 2021. Before the incident, Trump told his followers to fight like hell against Biden’s electoral victory.

Smith gives evidence that Trump’s speech – during which the then-president encouraged his supporters to protest patriotically and peacefully –gave rise to the riot. In August, Smith charged Trump with conspiracy to cheat the US, conspiracy to prevent an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, a Washington, DC appeals court will now decide the immunity issue in January. Moreover, the losing side takes the case back up to the Supreme Court. This process will definitely postpone Trump’s trial.

Prior to looming electoral rematch of the two rivals, Biden has attempted to represent Trump as an existential threat to democracy.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com