Canada’s visa for Gaza residents; Humanitarian purposes aligned with Israel’s plan to relocate Palestinians” – A report from Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed

SHAFAQNA- Last Thursday, Canada announced temporary migration programs for the relatives of Canadian citizens and permanent residents affected by the Gaza war, cautioning that the process of transferring from Gaza to Canada might encounter difficulties as it depends on Israel’s approval.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, although this decision, according to the Canadian Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship Directorate, includes Israelis and Palestinians in all occupied territories affected by the war to facilitate family reunification, the announcement raised concerns about the occupying government’s efforts to relocate Gaza’s people. Over the decades, Israel has not missed any opportunity to evict Palestinians from their homes, and now, after October 7, it explicitly emphasizes the necessity of expelling Gaza’s residents from their homes and resettling them in Egypt or other regions.

While the Israeli army continues targeting civilians in Gaza, claiming over 20,000 lives, mostly women and children since October 7, Israel has openly expressed its intention, from the first day of the war, to pressure Egypt to transfer Gaza’s population to the Sinai Peninsula as part of an evacuation plan for Gaza, without concealing its motives.

Source: Shafaqna Persian