Gaza massacre: 70 dead in Israeli attacks

SHAFAQNA- At least 70 Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on the Magazi refugee camp that a Palestinian health official described as a “massacre.”

The Israeli army admits it is fighting a complex and complicated war in which many soldiers have died. It said at least five bodies of dead prisoners had been recovered from a tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip.

More than 20,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7. The revised death toll from the Hamas attack on Israel is 1,139.

