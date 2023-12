SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis opens global Christmas celebrations with a lament that Jesus’ message of peace is drowned out by the “futile logic of war” in the country where he was born.

Israel’s deadliest war against Gaza cast a shadow as the pope presided over Sunday evening mass attended by 6,500 people in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com