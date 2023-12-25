English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Other News

Analysis: US-led multinational naval force in Red Sea appears to have weakened

0

SHAFAQNA- Maersk wants to resume shipping through the Red Sea, but concerns remain. Meanwhile, France, Spain and Italy have left this force.

The US-led multinational naval force, which was supposed to protect and secure maritime traffic across the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, appears to have been significantly weakened to be. even if they weren’t quite dead in the water – before they had ever sailed together.

Less than a week after the announcement of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG), France, Italy and Spain emerged from an almost fully formed force expected to include warships from more than 10 countries.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

INA: Iraqi diplomat appointed Deputy Head of UN’s Mission in Yemen

parniani

Yemen: Ansar-Allah threatens to intensify attacks on Israel-bound ships

bahramian

Yemen threatens to close Bab Al-Mandab Strait

leila yazdani

Expert: Possibility of initiating “assassination of Hamas and resistance officials”

faati

Ansar Allah: We will expand our operations against Israel

bahramian

Dozens of migrants missing after boat overturns near Yemen

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.