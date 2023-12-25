Analysis: US-led multinational naval force in Red Sea appears to have weakened

SHAFAQNA- Maersk wants to resume shipping through the Red Sea, but concerns remain. Meanwhile, France, Spain and Italy have left this force.

The US-led multinational naval force, which was supposed to protect and secure maritime traffic across the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, appears to have been significantly weakened to be. even if they weren’t quite dead in the water – before they had ever sailed together.

Less than a week after the announcement of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG), France, Italy and Spain emerged from an almost fully formed force expected to include warships from more than 10 countries.

Source: Al Jazeera

