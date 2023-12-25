English
ICC criticized for obstructing an Australian cricketer’s display of solidarity towards Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The International Cricket Council (ICC) has faced criticism for its “lack of ethical stance” after it declined permission to an Australian cricketer who intended to express solidarity with Gaza that has witnessed the loss of over 20,000 Palestinian lives as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

In a recent training session prior to the first match against Pakistan, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja displayed his support for human rights and equality by having the phrases “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” written on his boots, which were adorned in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Source: Al Jazeera

Source: Al Jazeera

