SHAFAQNA- This year, the atmosphere in Bethlehem is filled with solemnity and tranquility. The absence of a Christmas tree, holiday lights, and visitors to see them is apparent.

Instead, the city where Jesus was born, situated in a war-torn area, is observing Christmas by sending a significant and heartfelt message showing support and unity with Palestine.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com