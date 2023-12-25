WHO’s Chief: “Nightmare playing out across Gaza”

English
SHAFAQNA- During a recent visit to a severely devastated hospital in the northern part of the besieged area, officials from the World Health Organization observed a concerning level of hunger and increasing despair, according to WHO’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday.

A team from WHO transported essential provisions to Al-Shifa Hospital. This act was carried out in collaboration with humanitarian organizations, the United Nations and World Central Kitchen.

Tedros stated on X: “Al-Shifa is a microcosm of the nightmare playing out across Gaza, where drastic shortages of medicines, food, power, water and – above all – safety imperil the population,”

The collaborative operation on Saturday supplied Al-Shifa with 19,200 liters of fuel for generators, as reported by Tedros, the hospital authorities stated that 50,000 displaced individuals are currently seeking shelter there. He stated that his co-workers observed “overflowing with Gazans” seeking safety and refuge in the surgery department of Al-Shifa.

