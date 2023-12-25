USA: Pro-Palestine Rallies Declare ‘No Christmas as Usual in a Genocide’

SHAFAQNA- Numerous pro-Palestinian protesters in the United States displayed the pan Arab colors flag and sported the symbolic Palestinian Koufiyyeh during synchronized “No Xmas as Usual in a Genocide” rallies and marches on Saturday, According to The Guardian.



The organizers, who are associated with Shut It Down for Palestine, intentionally selected the second most active day of shopping in the year, which is the day before Christmas Eve, to carry out demonstrations as a strategy aimed at disrupting various civic and commercial operations consistently.Their strategy comprises of coordinating measures to abstain, hinder, and assemble at business hubs.

Source: Al Mayadeen

