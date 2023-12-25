English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Other News

USA: Pro-Palestine Rallies Declare ‘No Christmas as Usual in a Genocide’

0

SHAFAQNA- Numerous pro-Palestinian protesters in the United States displayed the pan Arab colors flag and sported the symbolic Palestinian Koufiyyeh during synchronized “No Xmas as Usual in a Genocide” rallies and marches on Saturday, According to The Guardian.

The organizers, who are associated with Shut It Down for Palestine, intentionally selected the second most active day of shopping in the year, which is the day before Christmas Eve, to carry out demonstrations as a strategy aimed at disrupting various civic and commercial operations consistently.Their strategy comprises of coordinating measures to abstain, hinder, and assemble at business hubs.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bethlehem: Bombed-out nativity sculpture conveys a strong message

parniani

Palestinian Christians’ stance is supported by Hamas

rahman samadreza

Tightening of security measures in some EU Countries on eve of Christmas

parniani

Muted Christmas in Bethlehem and beyond

parniani

HDE: Germans spend less this Christmas due to economic uncertainty

parniani

USA ready to support a watered-down resolution

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.