Israel refuses visas to UN member

SHAFAQNA- In response to the United Nations’ criticisms of Israel’s actions during the Gaza war, the country has decided not to extend the visa of one UN staff member in Israel and has also chosen to reject the visa application of another UN employee. This decision showcases Israel’s ongoing dissatisfaction with the international organization. An extremely large proportion of the 20,000 Palestinians who lost their lives are non-combatants.

On Monday, Eli Cohen, Israel’s foreign affairs minister,made a post on X: “We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organization’s propaganda.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

