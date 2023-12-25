RT: CWD has potential to extend its reach to humans

SHAFAQNA- In the US, scientists are raising concerns about a significant increase in instances of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) throughout North America’s wildlife population. They are alerting that this lethal virus has the potential to transmit to humans.

CWD, also referred to as ‘zombie deer disease’, arises from prions abnormal transmissible pathogenic agents that modify the brain and nervous systems of their hosts, resulting in symptoms such as drooling, lethargy, unsteady movements, and a vacant expression in the infected animal.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com