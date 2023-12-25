AP: Ambitious Egyptian proposal to end Israel-Hamas war

SHAFAQNA- On Monday, Israel and Hamas gave a cold public reception to Egypt’s proposal to end their bitter war. But longtime enemies have not rejected the plan outright, raising the possibility of a new round of diplomacy aimed at ending Israel’s devastating offensive in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Associated Press, the plan called for by Egypt called for the gradual release of hostages and the formation of a Palestinian government that would rule the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, according to a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat familiar with the Egyptian proposal .

An official said the initial truce would call for up to two weeks, in which Palestinian militants would release 40 to 50 hostages, including women, the sick and elderly, in exchange for the release of 120 to 150 Palestinians from Israeli and Egyptian prisons.

At the same time, negotiations are ongoing for the extension of the ceasefire and the release of more hostages and bodies of Palestinian fighters, he said. Israeli officials estimate that 20 of the hostages have been killed or killed in captivity.

Egypt and Qatar are also working with all Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, to prepare for the will cooperate with the establishment of the Palestinian Government of experts , he said.

The government will govern Gaza and the West Bank during a transitional period until Palestinian factions resolve their differences and agree on a road map for holding presidential and parliamentary elections, he added.

In the meantime, Israel and Hamas would negotiate a comprehensive all for all deal, he said. This includes the release of all remaining hostages of all Palestinian prisoners in Israel, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the cessation of rocket attacks against Palestinian militants.

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said that he had a telephone conversation with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s top diplomat, about the war in Gaza. The statement said that Shoukry informed the Amirabdollahian about efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

In Washington, the White House refused to comment on Egypt’s proposal.

U.S. officials are in close contact with Egypt and Qatar to secure the release of more hostages, and several offers have been made, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. While the Egyptian proposal is seen as a positive sign, there is considerable skepticism that it will lead to success, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

Source: Associated Press

