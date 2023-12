SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) detailed the passing of 142 of its staff in Israeli assaults within the Gaza Strip.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency published on X: “Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need. We mourn the loss of more UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza, now 142, the majority with their families.”

Source: tass

