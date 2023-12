SHAFAQNA- Persian Gulf Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, on Monday expressed their support for renewed commitments by the parties to the conflict in Yemen to take measures leading to a ceasefire and to participate in a United Nations-brokered peace initiative.

Hans Grundberg’s statement, the UN special envoy for Yemen, is the most recent attempt to end the years of conflict.

Source: Al Mayadeen

