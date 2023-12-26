Israel’s economy is forecast to contract by 2 due to layoffs

English
SHAFAQNA- Forecasts indicate that Israel’s economy is expected to contract by 2% in the final economic quarter of the year.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, workers have been conscripted into the Israeli occupation forces, creating a serious economic impasse for Israel. Before the war, only 3 % of the working population was absent from the labor market. According to the Taub Center for Social Policy Research, an Israeli think tank, this statistic has increased by 17% since October 7th.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

