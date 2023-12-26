Central Nigeria: At least 160 people killed in attacks on villages

SHAFAQNA- Armed groups have killed at least 160 people in a series of attacks on villages in central Nigeria, local government officials said on Monday (25 Dec. 2023).

The number of casualties has risen sharply from the original figure reported by the army on Sunday evening, to just 16 dead in a region that has been plagued by religious and ethnic tensions for years.

It was confirmed that up to 113 people were killed as fighting continued from Saturday into the early hours of Monday, Kassah, head of the local government in Bokkos, Plateau State, told AFP.

Source: France24

