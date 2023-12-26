English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Putin announced 10th anniversary summit of EAEU will be held in Moscow in May 2024

SHAFAQNA- Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to hold the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in May 2024 in Moscow.

“As we have noted more than once, next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the EAEU founding treaty. During our talks with a limited circle of delegates that have just taken place, we’ve agreed that since this is an anniversary event, everyone has accepted my proposal to hold a summit dedicated to this anniversary in Moscow in May 2024,” Putin made the announcement at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Source: Tass

www.shafaqna.com

