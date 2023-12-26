English
Number of candidates for Russian Presidential Elections exceeded 30

SHAFAQNA- More than 30 people are vying for the nomination as candidates for the post of President of Russia, the election campaign will definitely be highly competitive, the boss said Ella Pamfilova of the Central Election Commission told TASS in an interview.

“Of course, the campaign will be competitive, because it is obvious that there will be more than one candidate. In any case, there are now more than 30 candidates,” she mentioned.

The head of the Central Election Commission noted that the candidates now have organizational time, they hold events, parties hold congresses.There are currently more than 30 candidates and the level of competition depends not so much on the number of candidates but on their quality, Pamfilova added.

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com

