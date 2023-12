SHAFAQNA- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West has given Belgrade an ultimatum based on which compels it to choose “anything but Russia”.

The West imposed conditions for Serbia similar to the situation with Ukraine and forced it to choose one of the choices, i.e. either be with the West or with Russia. However, to be with the West is the only choice left. As indicated by Zakharova, Ukraine was included in the same “us-or-them” model earlier.

Source: tass

