SHAFAQNA- Protesters in support of Palestinians in the US tried to cancel Christmas on Monday. They pointed out that in the middle of the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza, there can be no celebration. Later the police marred the event by clashes while the NYPD sent out a mobilization of additional forces.

The protest in Manhattan showed inspiration of public solidarity with Palestinians against whom the Israel Defense Forces take aggressive military action.

