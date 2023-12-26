English
International Shia News Agency
Russian military achieved main goal of 2023 – Shoigu

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said that this year, the main goal of the Russian military was thwarting Ukraine’s counteroffensive and it has successfully been achieved.

As indicated by the minister, establishment of an effective system of defensive lines, high fighting capacity of all units, and effectiveness and reliability of Russian military equipment were the crucial factors that enabled the Russian military to repel Ukrainian attempts to advance. And most importantly was the skillful and decisive actions of the defenders of the homeland, who are acting benevolently to guarantee the safety of our country.

In late November, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky declared that the Kiev’s forces would change the position from attacking to building fortifications. He acknowledged that the counteroffensive had ended unsuccessfully.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com

