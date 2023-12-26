German car industry could be sold to Сhina – Putin aide

SHAFAQNA- Maksim Oreshkin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top economic adviser, told Expert magazine on Tuesday that China is quickly achieving market capitalization in the global automobile sector. This is while European carmakers are losing competitiveness.

Oreshkin indicated that China has already become the first exporter of cars in the world and this is not a good indication for European car brands.

The presidential aide predicted: “if companies like Mercedes and BMW fade into history in ten years, I wouldn’t be surprised. They will probably remain as brands but will no longer to be European cars like Volvo that was sold to China”.

After Brussels launched its sanctions war on Russia in reaction to the Ukraine conflict, the EU, and Germany, its industrial powerhouse, particularly, have experienced an economic crisis for the past year and a half. Thus, the bloc became unable to access cheap energy from Russia.

At the same time, China became Russia’s biggest automobile supplier in 2023 following the departure of European, American, South Korean, and Japanese carmakers because of sanctions. According to the most recent available data, Chinese brands constituted 92% of all Russian car imports between January and August.

Source: rt

