Tenth international “Tarateel Sajjadiyya Festival” is being held in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) unveiled the preparations for the Tarateel Sajjadiyya Festival.

Jamal al-Din al-Shahrestani, the head of the preliminary committee, stated that the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) is ready for the activities of the tenth Tarateel Sajjadiyya Festival. The festival, themed “Ethical Approach and Human Rights in the Life of Imam Sajjad (A.S) and His Legacy,” will last for three days and includes a theatrical performance depicting the life of Imam Sajjad (A.S).

Shahrestani added that the festival comprises an exhibition of scientific, historical, and literary books, especially the Sajjadiyya newspapers, held in the region between the two holy shrines and lasting for ten days. He continued, mentioning a short story competition based on the heritage of Imam Sajjad (A.S), with the deadline for submissions being March 24, 2024.

Emphasizing the readiness of the Holy shrine of Imam Hussain to publish any book on Imam Sajjad (A.S) and his enduring legacy, Shahrestani outlined the main themes of the articles as follows:

Ethics in the method and ethical approach in the life and legacy of Imam Sajjad (A.S).

Foundations of religious ethics and self-discipline in the life and legacy of Imam Sajjad (A.S).

Ethical factors and their impact on family formation based on the foundations of Imam Sajjad (A.S).

Comparison of ethical foundations in the life of Imam Sajjad (A.S) with laws and regulations.

Ethical foundations, livelihood, and communal life from the perspective of Imam Sajjad (A.S).

Source: Shafaqna Persian