English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Taliban’s FM claims Afghanistan national currency increased in value against US Dollar

0

SHAFAQNA- Mulavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting head of the Taliban government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed appreciation for Iran’s hosting of Afghan refugees during a meeting with representatives of Afghan migrant organizations in Mashhad, Islamic Republic of Iran.

Muttaqi, during the meeting held at the Kabul Consulate in Mashhad, expressed delight at visiting the city and meeting with Afghan migrants. He highlighted that Afghans who migrated to various countries in recent decades have achieved high levels of education and intellect and now is the time for them to serve in their homeland.

He added that security has now been established throughout Afghanistan, attributing this security to the people’s satisfaction with the government. The Foreign Minister of the Taliban further asserted that in recent years, Afghanistan has been the only country whose national currency has increased in value against the dollar.

Source: Entekhab.ir

Related posts

Head of UNAMA: Hazara Shias in Afghanistan continue to be at risk of disproportionate vulnerability

faati

Iran to become one of the main partners of Eurasian Economic Union

anvari

UN: Taliban must embrace human rights obligations in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghan media claimed arrest of individuals connected to the assassinations of Shia scholars in Herat

bahramian

Pakistan: About half a million Afghan migrants left in just over two months

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: HRW raises concerns about arrests of women

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.