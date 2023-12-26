Taliban’s FM claims Afghanistan national currency increased in value against US Dollar

SHAFAQNA- Mulavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting head of the Taliban government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed appreciation for Iran’s hosting of Afghan refugees during a meeting with representatives of Afghan migrant organizations in Mashhad, Islamic Republic of Iran.

Muttaqi, during the meeting held at the Kabul Consulate in Mashhad, expressed delight at visiting the city and meeting with Afghan migrants. He highlighted that Afghans who migrated to various countries in recent decades have achieved high levels of education and intellect and now is the time for them to serve in their homeland.

He added that security has now been established throughout Afghanistan, attributing this security to the people’s satisfaction with the government. The Foreign Minister of the Taliban further asserted that in recent years, Afghanistan has been the only country whose national currency has increased in value against the dollar.

