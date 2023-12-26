This year, 7.5 million tourists visited Kurdistan Region of Iraq

SHAFAQNA- During the current year, 7.5 million tourists have visited the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, according to Ibrahim Abdulmajeed, the Media Unit Director of the Kurdistan Region Tourism Organization. He mentioned that the majority of tourists coming to the region were from various provinces within Iraq.

Abdulmajeed added that foreign citizens constituted 25% of the tourists this year, emphasizing a shift in tourism patterns. In previous years, tourists primarily visited Kurdistan during the summer and specific occasions, but now there is an increasing trend of visits during the autumn and winter seasons.

The Media Unit Director had previously anticipated that around 200,000 tourists would travel to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the New Year holidays.

Source: Middle East