Pakistan-Afghanistan water tension

Firstly, the conflicts caused by water, that is, the conflicts caused by access to and control over water. Another type is using water as a weapon. Conflicts involving the interception of water so as to affect those dependent on it. And the third type is where water bodies are deliberately targeted during the conflict.

A quarter of the world’s population faces water shortages for one month a year, and people are migrating for a better future. According to the United Nations, water scarcity affects 40 percent of the world’s population and will force 700 million people to migrate by 2030.

The already strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan seem to be getting more strained and the reason for this is water.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Energy recently said in a statement that Afghanistan will build a dam on the Kunar River. He said that talks are going on with an Indian company in this regard and 45 megawatts of electricity will be generated from the dam and will not only benefit agriculture but also improve the country’s water management. Prior to this statement, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had said in a statement in November that it is Afghanistan’s decision that the flow of the Kunar River will be stopped.

In response, Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the move to build a dam on the Kunar River would be unilateral and if the move was taken without taking Pakistan into confidence, it would have serious consequences such as further strained relations and possible conflict. .

Regarding the dam on the Kunar River, Afghanistan’s position is that it will not reduce the flow of water and Pakistan need not worry about it. Afghanistan says that the country is in dire need of this dam and no country can or has the right to stop them from doing so. Afghanistan has the right to build dams on any river flowing through the country.

However, Islamabad has convinced Kabul that the Kunar River, also known as the Chitral River, which is 480 km long, originates from Chitral. The river travels from northern Pakistan and enters eastern Afghanistan and travels south to join the Kabul River in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, which enters Pakistan through the Khyber Pass near Jalalabad. And water cannot be stopped without the agreement or consent of the country from which the river originates.

Pakistan has long had reservations about Afghanistan’s construction of a dam, and the main reason for these reservations has been a lack of trust. In addition, Pakistan has built barrages, agricultural canals and other infrastructure on the Kabul River in Pakistan, and Pakistan says that if Afghanistan uses water as a bargaining chip and withholds water, Pakistan will face water shortages. Pakistan says that the water in Kabul River is nothing without Kunar because the total flow of water in Kabul River is 21 thousand million cubic meters out of which 15 thousand million cubic meters of water is from Kunar River.

Some time ago, a proposal was made in Pakistan to divert the Kannada to the Panjkura River. But water experts say that doing so would adversely affect hydroelectric and agricultural projects in Afghanistan, leaving lands barren and ecosystem life badly affected, leading to mass displacement. But doing so at the same time would have ramifications for Pakistan as well and diverting the river is not an option.

Pakistan and Afghanistan need to sit down and sign an agreement on water use on the lines of the Indus Basin Treaty to end the mistrust between the two countries and resolve the issue through dialogue rather than water conflict. should be taken out which is in the benefit of both the countries.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

