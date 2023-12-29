Pakistan’s internal, regional and foreign policy challenges

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | Arsal Mir, The main point of Pakistan is to deal with internal, regional and global challenges. Central to dealing with them is internal political, economic or security-related stability. Because unless we direct our internal affairs in the right direction or base the strategies towards correctness, the problems will not be solved.

We need an analysis of internal affairs with more seriousness than sentimentality, and based on that analysis some coherent strategy that can give us a safe path becomes our need. Creating or maintaining a desire for internal stability is important. But even more important is the depth of our road map and strategy based on this desire as to how we want to come out of this crisis.

Our crisis is not only of a political nature, but it needs to be seen in the framework of a big state crisis. This is the reason why policy makers, think tanks or intellectually based people or institutions outside Pakistan and outside Pakistan are paying attention to our issues.

Recently, the American think tank “Middle East Institute” writes on the situation in Pakistan that “Pakistan’s foreign policy choices have been based on security needs. However, with the changing global dynamics, the current establishment strategic culture and foreign policy.” indicating a change in the interests of

According to the same report, the establishment shifted its policy from geopolitics to bio-economy. In the same report, we also find a mention of a three-point foreign policy. Elevation and swimming is to prioritize geo-economy over geo-politics.

If we examine the national security policy of Pakistan, there are four important points. First, bio-economy, second bio-relationships, keeping ourselves away from conflicts and wars and not making a participant in anyone’s war, fourth is human development and good governance. If we want to grow, we need some basic frameworks as a result of some fundamental changes at internal, regional and external levels.

This point is most important that we honestly analyze our internal weaknesses and mistakes and especially on the basis of this analysis we need a major “structural reform” in various matters. These reforms are not of an ordinary nature, but extraordinary and strict reforms are required in extraordinary circumstances. Because if we want to base the bio-economy, we have to change a lot at our institutional level, where internal political stability is required.

These are intellectual fallacies on political and religious or economic grounds that are enough for us to move forward here, we have to get out of them and see what are the factors that strengthened the economy and common man’s system of the countries in the world including their politics. What are the steps to be taken in this context?

The biggest obstacle in our progress is the system of non-transparency associated with outdated ideas, thinking, thought and practical governance. This is the reason why not only people raise fundamental questions or concerns about the governance system, but they also raise their distrust of the overall system. On this basis, the state relationship between the state, the government and the citizens is also getting weaker.

Our system of governance based on centralization will never be able to establish a good governance system here unless we become part of the decentralization system. How can we establish a system of transparency without bringing the powerful classes under the grip of the law and ensuring a legal framework for Iran.

Politics, democracy and our related decision-making or strengthening the economy or improving regional relations are practically based on alternative options. A strong solution to any problem requires analysis of existing solutions and alternative thinking. But this process is connected to a larger framework including political, social, constitutional, legal and economic security consultation.

If anyone thinks that this work can be done by ignoring any individual or any major party, then he is wrong. The problem here is not only the non-political parties but also our political parties who are unable to change themselves in any way. Not ready for When the political system suffers from sterility and nothing new is brought forward, be it political leadership or political parties or political systems, they also lose their importance.

This is the process of tearing each other down in politics, the tradition of not accepting the existence or adopting political enmity has weakened both our politics and the state as a whole. When it comes to regional and foreign policy, we have enemies in it. Instead of creating or nurturing enemies, improving relations with them or engaging them for better relations should be part of our political strategy. At present, India and Afghanistan are two big challenges for us. A better relationship with them is the key to our problems.

In our foreign or regional policy, instead of dealing with sentimentality, we have to come up with a solution to the issues consciously and more wisely. Efforts that can benefit us and increase our importance should be our priority.

It will not be in our favor to create deadlock or inflexible attitude at any level in solving the problems. Our foreign policy is based on growth of economy, benefiting people’s interests, creation of new employment, internal and external investment and Promotion of industries and human development should be linked to strengthening the weaker sections in particular.

The question now is whether our ruling elites have the capacity to cope with such situations or deal with these problems. Because if we are to move forward, we have to do something new. Beyond the strategies, a modern political, administrative, legal, economic and governance framework has to be laid.

In the same way, the solution of many issues will have to be found not through traditional processes, but through extraordinary measures and going out of the box, this strategy will connect us with internal, regional and global stability and progress.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article