SHAFAQNA- Speaking to Al Jazeera, Muhammad Shehada, a representative from the Euro-Med Monitor, describes the Israeli operations in the northern part of Gaza as creating an “extermination zone” is taking place.

He informed Al Jazeera from Copenhagen, stating, “That is Israeli journalists using that term as well as a ‘sterile zone’ or a ‘death zone.”

Source: aljazeera

