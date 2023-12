SHAFAQNA- Arif Daraghmeh, a specialist in settlement issues and Israeli infringements in the Jordan Valley, reports to Al Jazeera that the village of Furush Beit Dajan in the occupied West Bank has witnessed a series of demolitions by Israeli forces, rendering around 50 Palestinians homeless.

In the morning, a significant amount of Israeli military vehicles, including at least four bulldozers, conducted a raid on the village in the Jordan Valley.

Source: aljazeera

