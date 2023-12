SHAFAQNA- Israel has handed over the bodies of 80 Palestinians who were killed in northern Gaza.The bodies have been conveyed into the southern part of Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem Kerem Shalom crossing. Their identities remain unknown for now.

The local authorities were received them.

Videos depict the bodies, covered in blue fabric, being interred in a communal burial site to the west of Rafah, without any families in attendance.

Source: aljazeera

