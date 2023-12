SHAFAQNA- The Israel Defense Forces are utilizing their ground, air, and naval forces to target what they claim as “terrorist objectives” in the Gaza Strip, as mentioned in an official announcement from the military on Tuesday.

“As part of assistance to the ground troops, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck over 100 Hamas targets, including tunnel shafts, infrastructure, and military sites,” the statement mentioned.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com