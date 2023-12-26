English
Gaza Strip: Complete outage of communication and internet services

SHAFAQNA- Following the announcements on their social media accounts, three Palestinian internet providers reported a complete outage of communication and internet services within the Gaza Strip area.

“We regret to announce a complete interruption of fixed telecommunications and Internet services with the beloved Gaza Strip, due to the continued aggression. Our technical crews are working to restore services despite the dangerous field conditions,” a message posted on Jawwal Group’s official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Source: CNN

