God’s knowledge of events

SHAFAQNA– Philosophical arguments and Quranic verses testify to the fact that God is eternally aware of everything happening in this world and that nothing remains hidden from Him. ‘Nothing is indeed hidden from Allah in the heavens or the earth.’ (Q3:5) Therefore, any unexpected event that occurs is interpreted as a case of bada for human beings. But for God, there is nothing unexpected because there is nothing unknown. ‘Our Lord! Indeed You know whatever we hide and whatever we disclose, and nothing is hidden from Allah in the heavens or the earth.’ (Q14:38) God is cognizant of everything in the minds and spirits of mankind, no matter if they reveal it or hide it. ‘Whether you disclose anything or hide it, Allah indeed knows all things.’ (Q33:54) Hiding and concealing only apply to finite beings but God is infinite and nothing can be concealed from him. In other words, every phenomenon owes its existence to the existence of God; a single moment of disconnection between a phenomenon and God will result in its non-existence. Imam al-Kazim says: ‘God knew all things before their creation exactly as He knew them after their creation.’ (Kulayni, Kafi, 1/107)

The verses and traditions about the extent of God’s knowledge and His omniscience are far too numerous to be exhaustively presented here. However, what is clear is that those who interpret bada as something hidden becoming apparent to God are totally mistaken and are defaming the Shia. It is surprising to hear al-Fakhr al-Razi, who lived in Rayy, a city of numerous Shia scholars, offer his own misinterpretation of bada! He claims: ‘the Shia believe that God changes his mind from time to time’ and then rejects this concept on the grounds that change in the knowledge of God are impossible as God is endowed with omniscience. (Fakhr al-Razi, Tafsir, 4/216)

Razi most probably received his views from the interpretations of anti-Shia figures. In particular, Balkhi is a likely source for Razis misconception. (Tusi, Tibyan, 1/13) After Balkhi, Abu al-Hasan al-Ashari himself also insisted on this misinterpretation (Maqalat al-Islamiyyin, 107). However, the Shia have never held such an understanding and have historically been stringent in their conception of God as utterly transcendent and without flaw (tanzih). On the other hand, as an Asharite, Razi treats God’s knowledge as a separate entity to God himself, declaring it unchanging, while Shia theologians identify God’s knowledge with His essence and say that any change to God’s essence is impossible.

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatollah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 15

